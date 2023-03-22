Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $4.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Telos Stock Performance

TLS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.53. Telos has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

About Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Telos by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,359,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 178.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

