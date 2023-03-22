Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$86.56

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Stock Performance
Stantec Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Featured Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.