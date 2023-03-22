Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$86.56

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.