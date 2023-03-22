Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 71.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,609 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $943.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

