United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
