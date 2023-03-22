United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

