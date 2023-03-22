Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $265.42

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,501.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.40. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

