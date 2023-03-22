Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.