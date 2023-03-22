Scotiabank Lowers Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$29.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $14.24 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.