Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $45.70 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.