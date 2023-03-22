TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $15.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

