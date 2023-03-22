Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $190.54

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

DBOEY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

