Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $190.54

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.