Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.