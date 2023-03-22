Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFRTF. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.