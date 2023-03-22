Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BADFF. Scotiabank cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.