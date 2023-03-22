Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EIFZF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EIFZF stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

