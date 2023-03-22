JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 291.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.88 ($3.58).

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($296,147.66). 52.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

