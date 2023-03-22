Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPTF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

