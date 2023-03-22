The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Ning in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Li Ning Price Performance

LNNGY stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.97.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

