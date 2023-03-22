PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Stock Performance
PPAAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
