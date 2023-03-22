PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk Stock Performance

PPAAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Gas trading and Transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other Operations. The Gas commercial and Transmission segment is involved in trading and transmission of gas and processing of LNG to industrial, commercial and household customers.

