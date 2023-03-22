Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$114.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRBZF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

