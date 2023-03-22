National Bank Financial Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

