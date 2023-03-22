Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.67.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

