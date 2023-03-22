Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THLEF. Societe Generale raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. Thales has a 52 week low of $107.55 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

