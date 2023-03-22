STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.96, but opened at $57.96. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 142,856 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.