Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.20

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.
TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.39. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
