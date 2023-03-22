Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$11.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The stock has a market cap of C$458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$14.88.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

