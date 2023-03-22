Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

EIF stock opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.29.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

