Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.41, but opened at $58.56. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 9,330,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

