Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Lowered to C$15.75

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

CHW opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 49.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. The stock has a market cap of C$160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.50.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

