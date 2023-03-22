DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 1,149,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,638,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Specifically, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.41, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

