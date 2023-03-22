Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. 35,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 431,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Specifically, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jamf by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 308,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

