Cormark Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$117.40.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$97.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$110.40.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

