Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$62.83 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The company has a market cap of C$62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.83.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

