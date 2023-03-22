Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.97.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NXR.UN opened at C$9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.86. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.