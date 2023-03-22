Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.45. Approximately 28,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 118,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Specifically, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.