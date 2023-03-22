Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE POW opened at C$34.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$39.71.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

