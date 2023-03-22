Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Shares of Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $73.80.
About Daifuku
