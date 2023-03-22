Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 42,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 2,627 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 588,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

