Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,559% compared to the average daily volume of 326 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,361,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 982,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $611.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Stories

