Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 4,188 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,347,000 after acquiring an additional 355,147 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

