Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pan American Silver Call Options (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,531 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 6,283 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

