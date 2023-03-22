MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGNX stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 281.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 817,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

