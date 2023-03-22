Matador Resources Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

