Novan, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

