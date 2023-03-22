HC Wainwright Weighs in on Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Onconova Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

ONTX stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.