Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.