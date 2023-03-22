Pfizer Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.66 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.