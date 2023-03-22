IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

IMV Price Performance

IMV opened at C$0.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.02. IMV has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$19.30. The firm has a market cap of C$8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

