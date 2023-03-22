Snap One Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap One in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap One by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
