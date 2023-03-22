Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTGX stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.