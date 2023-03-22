Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

FNV stock opened at C$192.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.75. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$213.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

